Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 282.4% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBB. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $487,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NBB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,101. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.