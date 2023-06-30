Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stake Reduced by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 141,489 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for about 0.8% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,445.80%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.