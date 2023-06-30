Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0481 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $275.14 million and approximately $24.77 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,923.74 or 0.06277010 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00042459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030409 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00016894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0481758 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $13,485,619.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.