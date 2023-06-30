Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 868.2% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OPINL stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

