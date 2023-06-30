Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Holdings Decreased by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock traded down $9.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.39. 515,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.69. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

