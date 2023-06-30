Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 14.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $85,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $302,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 35,488.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 283,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 282,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after buying an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $375.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.69. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $381.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

