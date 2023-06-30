OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,705 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 531.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 46,607 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $160.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.35. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

