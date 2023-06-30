OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $294.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.97. The company has a market capitalization of $214.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.