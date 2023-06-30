OLD National Bancorp IN Has $12.82 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6,861.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 218,804 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE DD opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Citigroup assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.