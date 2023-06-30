OLD National Bancorp IN Has $14.37 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after buying an additional 1,217,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock opened at $176.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.35 and a 200-day moving average of $173.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

