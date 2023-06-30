OLD National Bancorp IN Has $8.88 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,265 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,062,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,811,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,526,000 after acquiring an additional 284,202 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

