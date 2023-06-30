OLD National Bancorp IN Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

