OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $237.76 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.50 and a 200 day moving average of $249.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

