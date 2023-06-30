OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 667 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $475.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.91. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

