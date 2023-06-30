Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 31,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,138. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

