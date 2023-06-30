Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $370.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,689,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,109,449. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.91. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.