Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.53. The stock had a trading volume of 167,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,418. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.