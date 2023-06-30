Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,811 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $41.68. 1,904,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,068,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

