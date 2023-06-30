Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.62.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.5 %

GPN traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.45. 243,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

