Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,853. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

