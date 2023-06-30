Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,992 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 87.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.86. 22,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,007. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.72 and a twelve month high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

