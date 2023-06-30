Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Shares Down 35.4%

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Free Report)’s share price dropped 35.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Optiva to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Optiva Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

