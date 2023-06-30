Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 85,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 11,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in Oracle by 448.4% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 143,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 117,184 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in Oracle by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Stock Performance

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,580,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,684,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.