Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Up 132.6% in June

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 132.6% from the May 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Orezone Gold stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.96. 6,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,033. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Orezone Gold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

