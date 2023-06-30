Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Shares Down 3.9%

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.18. 1,081,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,163,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $616.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Origin Materials

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

In other news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Origin Materials by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Origin Materials by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Origin Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

