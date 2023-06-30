Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 3.3 %

OESX stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.94. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 16,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,930.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 151,721 shares in the company, valued at $270,063.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,238,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,617,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 209,282 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 144,350 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.