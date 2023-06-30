Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Update

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Osiris Acquisition Price Performance
NYSE OSI remained flat at $10.06 on Friday. Osiris Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Osiris Acquisition Company Profile
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
