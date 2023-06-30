OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Trading Up 70.6%

OverActive Media Corp. (OTC:OAMCF – Free Report)’s share price was up 70.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on OverActive Media from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get OverActive Media alerts:

OverActive Media Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

OverActive Media Company Profile

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. It operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. The company delivers sports, media, and entertainment products for fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OverActive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OverActive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.