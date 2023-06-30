Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Up 5.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $32.00. The stock traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.35. 4,762,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 1,710,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OSTK. StockNews.com upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $21.50 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 158,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 43.8% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 779,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after buying an additional 213,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Overstock.com

(Free Report)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

