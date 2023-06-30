Oxen Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $335,585.45 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.0981 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $335,585.45 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,504.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00354208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.86 or 0.01009529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.00551390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00067723 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00141606 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,695,953 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.