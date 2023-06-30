Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Short Interest Up 142.4% in June

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 142.4% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGYWW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,162. Pagaya Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies stock. Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 312,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Pagaya Technologies makes up about 0.0% of Aflac Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in United the States, Israel, and the Cayman Islands. It offers AI-driven credit and analysis technology that assists partners to originate credit and other assets, enables real-time customer credit evaluation, and connects investors, partners, and their customers.

