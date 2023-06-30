Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Position Decreased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,944,423 shares of company stock worth $27,296,108 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,283,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,582,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

