Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$18.66 and last traded at C$18.73. Approximately 430,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 892,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.93.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.70.
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.
