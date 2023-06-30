Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Update

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, an increase of 238.6% from the May 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS PCRFY traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $12.24. 191,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy segments. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

