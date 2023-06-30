Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a growth of 590.2% from the May 31st total of 27,600 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $189,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 1,263,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,993. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $1,680.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Panbela Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PBLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($19.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.71) by ($4.81). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics will post -11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

