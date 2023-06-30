Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 24th

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PKBK opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. Parke Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 42.02%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $104,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,433.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. 43.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

