Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.18. 192,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,406. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $65.48.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.