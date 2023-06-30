Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF makes up 1.2% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 62,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,483. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.