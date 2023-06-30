Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 55.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,104,917.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 116,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $3,492,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,783,224. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,760,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,486,876. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.