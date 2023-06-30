Patriot Battery Metals (PMETF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Free Report) will announce its 3/31/2023 earnings results on Friday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance

Shares of Patriot Battery Metals stock traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,937. Patriot Battery Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.54 and a 1-year high of C$13.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PMETF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

