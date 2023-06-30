Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Acquires 886 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.1% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,021,000. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 102,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $105.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average of $106.52.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

