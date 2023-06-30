Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Buys 32,632 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 24.7% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $281,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11,831.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,940,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after buying an additional 7,873,668 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,611,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.98 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

