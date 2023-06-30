Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Buys 3,989 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

