Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

