Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.