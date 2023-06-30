Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 260,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

