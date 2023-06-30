Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

