Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 165 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after purchasing an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

