Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 4,193 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.62 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

