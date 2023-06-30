Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 762 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $176.05 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average of $180.20.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.